Bridal makeup do’s and don’ts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With wedding season in full swing we sat down with freelance makeup artist, Crystal Britney, to talk about the do’s and don’ts of bridal makeup.

What are the top request we are seeing this year for Bridal Makeup?

The Top request makeup looks I get request for are radiant timeless makeup or soft sultry timeless makeup, which are similar in a way.

They want glowy skin that last all night and want to be able to look back at photos and really love how soft and “natural” their face looks

Should the Bride and Bridesmaid have similar makeup?

Similar but not the same. Brides makeup should be unique and stand out from the Bridesmaids.

Bridesmaids should have the same overall look

Change color tones depending on skin tones

Skin Care before foundation?

Always moisturizer your skin and drink a lot of water. Keep your body hydrated the night before.

Don’t try new products before the wedding (a week leading or night before wedding) in case your skin doesn’t react well to the new products

(Advice for Brides doing their own makeup) Expense or Affordable Makeup?

GET WHAT YOU LOVE AND what works best for you. This is a BIG DAY.

Don’t try anything new, if you do try it a month or so before your big day

Makeup Artist? (What should Bride look for/Brides getting their makeup done)

Their style of makeup/techniques

Ask for Trial Run before committing to a Makeup Artist Pricing Getting discounts if Bride and Mother of Bride will need makeup done Discount for all Bridesmaids as well



For more information head to http://www.crystalbritney.com/

Instagram CT/NYC Makeup Artist (@crystal_britney) • Instagram photos and videos

YouTube Channel Crystal Britney