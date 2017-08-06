Capitol Report: After Hours – How Congress has changed over the past 20 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On this edition of Capitol Report: After Hours, Tom Dudchik and the crew are joined by former United States Congressman, Sam Gejdenson.

The panel and the former congressman discuss how life has changed in Congress over the past 20 years.

Gejdenson served in the Connecticut House of Representatives between 1974 and 1978. After this, he had a long run representing Connecticut in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981 until 2001.

