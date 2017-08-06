Capitol Report: Discussion on Mayor Harp’s run for a third term

By Published:
New haven mayor Toni Harp (file).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is running for a third term, and she does not appear to be looking at much competition either.

Congresswoman and New Haven resident Rosa DeLauro joined Mayor Harp this week to kick off the campaign.

“She walks the walk my friends. Everyone in this room knows she leads our city with intelligence, with integrity and heart demonstrated every day in her commitment to the success of every person in this city,” said Rep. DeLauro.

The panel discusses Mayor Harp’s upcoming campaign and any competition she may face.

