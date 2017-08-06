Capitol Report: Governor Malloy shows frustration over state budget stalemate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state budget stalemate has Governor Dannel Malloy in knots.

When asked by News 8’s Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis if he had anything else to get off his chest, the Governor gave a very passionate answer.

“…I always get upset when people are purposely misleading people. These guys are great at pointing fingers,” said Gov. Malloy. “…But I never served in the legislature. It’s not blood on their hands but they bear a fair amount of responsibility for the mess this state is in. And the longer you serve, the more responsibility you have, means you have a responsibility to undue some the the damage you’ve created.”

Davis joined the show to discuss the Governor’s emotional answer to his question.

