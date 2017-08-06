Capitol Report: Joe Ganim files suit over public campaign funds while Dan Drew accepts donations from ex-mobster

By Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (WTNH)

(WTNH) — Still exploring a run for governor, Bridgeport Mayor and ex-con Joe Ganim is filing suit to get his hands on public campaign funds.

The law bars him from getting those funds since he served time on corruption charges.

Related Content: Bridgeport mayor sues for access to public campaign money

Speaking of second chances, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, who is also running for governor, didn’t see any issue this week accepting donations from an ex-mobster who did time for an illegal gambling ring. The mayor says Salvatore D’Aquila has paid his debt to society.

