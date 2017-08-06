Capitol Report: Reaction from both sides on concessions deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a big week at the State Capitol.

The state Senate voted to approve the state employee union concession deal.

The vote was deadlocked until Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman stepped in to break the tie.

Some view the vote as a big step toward a state budget agreement.

“I’m very pleased that we achieved democratic unity on this proposal today and it now helps set us up for the remainder of what will be very difficult budget negotiations to address the remaining $3.5 billion for our biennium,” said State Senator Matin Looney.

Others, however, view the vote as a setback.

“The SEBAC deal is one that is going down the same path we have visited in 2011, same sort of path in 2013, we’re still going down a path that is not going to bring structural changes or prosperity in the future to the state of Connecticut,” stated State Senator Len Fasano.