Capitol Report: Reaction from both sides on concessions deal

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a big week at the State Capitol.

The state Senate voted to approve the state employee union concession deal.

The vote was deadlocked until Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman stepped in to break the tie.

Related Content: Lt. Gov breaks tie in Senate to approve labor concessions deal

Some view the vote as a big step toward a state budget agreement.

“I’m very pleased that we achieved democratic unity on this proposal today and it now helps set us up for the remainder of what will be very difficult budget negotiations to address the remaining $3.5 billion for our biennium,” said State Senator Matin Looney.

Related Content: Malloy: municipal aid “must be on the table” in budget talks

Others, however, view the vote as a setback.

“The SEBAC deal is one that is going down the same path we have visited in 2011, same sort of path in 2013, we’re still going down a path that is not going to bring structural changes or prosperity in the future to the state of Connecticut,” stated State Senator Len Fasano.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s