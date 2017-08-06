Keeping your home cool this summer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With summer in full swing Mar Jennings, America’s Top Lifestyle Expert, stopped by our studio to provide our viewers with tips on how to beat the summer heat in your home and conserve energy.
Suggested Tips & Tricks:
- Your home is bound to get hot! Keep your home cool while also conserving energy by keeping your blinds closed, or better yet, utilizing blackout curtains, like these from Eclipse.
- Blackout curtains will help cut down on your AC usage, allowing you to increase savings!
- Hack your fan: To maximize the cool air circulating from your fan, fill a mixing bowl with ice (or something equally cold, like an ice pack) and position it at an angle in front of a large fan, so that the air whips off the ice at an extra-chilled, extra-misty temperature.
- Bonus – using a turbo silent fan, such as the one from Rowenta, gives you the option of Energy Saving Mode, which allows the airflow to automatically decrease until reaching the optimal speed to save energy and cool the room at the same time.
- Your bed is an important place to start if you want to keep cool. Update your sheets to an airy fabric, such as Bamboo. Nest Bedding’s Luxury Bamboo Sheet Set has superior moisture-wicking properties that help you sleep deeper with superior temperature control.
- Bring down your core body temperature (and rinse off all that sweat) with a cold shower. Once you’re out and feeling refreshed, grab a soft and plush towel (like the Premier Hotel Collection from Micro Cotton) that will keep you feeling clean and cool for the rest of the night.
- Stay hydrated! Whether that means sipping cold water throughout the day or making a round of yummy frozen drinks. A blender (such as the Omega 3-Peak Horsepower Motor Blender) will help you whip up a delicious treat fast.