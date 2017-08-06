Kids Track Series gets kids moving

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A special track series, geared for kids of all ages, is teaching young people in Milford more than just about running. The Milford Road Runners sponsors the free event every Thursday from July to August and is held at Platt Tech High School at the track.

Kids get to participate in a variety of running events from the 60m dash all the way up to a mile. This is a chance to introduce kids to the sport as well as lays the foundation for living a healthy lifestyle.

Each week there is a different giveaway for the kids and every child gets a ribbon for each event the participate in no matter how they do.

There is even some fun for the parents, including the adult mile.

For more information, check out www.milfordrr.com/

