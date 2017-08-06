Mark Davis and Joe Sferrazza celebrate 33rd anniversary with News 8

Joe Sferrazza (left) and Mark Davis (right)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We here at News 8 would like to take a moment to congratulate two longtime co-workers of ours who have been serving you for decades.

Sunday marks the 33rd anniversary of News 8’s Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis and his trusty photographer Joe Sferrazza’s first day with News 8.

The duo started their coverage of politics and government at WTNH beginning way back on Aug. 6th, 1984 and have been going strong ever since.

Congratulations gentlemen, we are proud to have you on our team.

