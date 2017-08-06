Martin Truex Jr. wins I Love New York 355 at The Glen

Related Coverage NASCAR cuts weekend schedule to save money, ease travel

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WTNH) — Race fans flocked to Watkins Glen for NASCAR action over the weekend.

On Sunday, Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag despite running low on gas during the last laps of the race. The victory marked Truex Jr.’s fourth win this year.

Matt Kenseth finished right behind him in second place, while Daniel Suarez finished third.

Fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. struggled, finishing last after engine troubles ended his day after just 22 laps.