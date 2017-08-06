Meetings planned across Connecticut to support DACA students

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Community meetings are being planned around Connecticut to generate support for a program that gives temporary resident status to young immigrants living in the country illegally.

The push comes as a group of attorneys general from across last month asked Republican President Donald Trump to rescind the Obama-era Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival Program or DACA.

Related Content: Delegation says 10,000 Connecticut DACA students at risk

A larger and separate group of attorneys general, including Democratic Connecticut Attorney George Jepsen, have urged Trump to save the program, which affects an estimated 10,000 young people in Connecticut.

DACA recipient Camila Bortolleto says the program has allowed her and others to “live without fear of deportation,” and obtain a work permit and a driver’s license.

Events are planned on Monday in Hartford, Wednesday in New Haven and Thursday in Danbury.

