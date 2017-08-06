Millstone still pushing for ‘action’ to save nuke plant

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Owners of the Millstone Nuclear Power Station are urging Connecticut lawmakers to take action now to help keep the facility operating, as they meet over the summer to try and reach a state budget agreement.

The director of state policy for New England at Dominion Energy says his company believes a study is not enough.

Last week, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy issued an executive order requiring state agencies to examine the fiscal condition of the Millstone plant in Waterford, which provides more than half of Connecticut’s electricity. But Dominion still wants language in a bill that failed to pass the General Assembly this year.

It would ultimately allow Dominion to bypass the wholesale electricity market and sell directly to the state, if that’s recommended in Malloy’s study.

