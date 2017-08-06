Officers save three men after fentanyl exposure

CHELSEA, Mass. (WTNH) — In Massachusetts, three police officers are credited with saving the lives of three men after being exposed to the powerful opioid, fentanyl.

According to police, the officers were responding to a car accident when they found the men unresponsive inside.

They were able to revive then men with multiple doses of naloxone, using six doses on one person.

Then officers then had to be evaluated for exposure. Doctors say the officers inhaled the drug once it was airborne in the van.

Officers say scenes like this are becoming far too common.