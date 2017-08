ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteer firefighters from the town of Orange held the Orange Volunteer Fire Association Carnival over the weekend.

The multi-day event took place from Aug. 3rd through Aug. 6th and featured a variety of activities for people all all ages.

Free parking and admission to the carnival which was held at the Orange Fairgrounds was offered to all those attending the event.

Visitors enjoyed food, raffles, rides, shows and even fireworks on the final days of the carnival.