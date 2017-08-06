Pilot involved in Danbury plane crash succumbs to injuries

Related Coverage 3 injured in plane crash at Danbury Aiport

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Following last weekend’s plane crash in Danbury, the pilot of that plane has now died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names, but the family tells us the pilot was Mark Stern.

The accident happened last Sunday. Officials say the small plane had just taken off from Danbury Airport with three passengers on board.

Related Content: 3 injured in plane crash at Danbury Aiport

The tower saw the plane crash near the Danbury Dog Park shortly after take off.

Rescue crews say they had a hard time getting to the victims.

“They actually had to beat their way through the brush. It [was] very heavy vegetation,” said Danbury deputy fire chief Stephen Williams. “…They had to make a small trail to get the patients on the way up.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is now working to figure out what caused that crash. They say it doesn’t appear that mechanical issues were a factor.