Police: Worker struck, killed by tree limb in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a tree company worker has died after he was struck by a tree limb.

Capt. Thomas LePore says the man was working on private property in Windsor when he was hit by a large branch on Friday.

The man’s death is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

