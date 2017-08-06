Post-trial arguments set in Connecticut synagogue lawsuit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Attorneys are set to make final arguments after a trial pitting a Jewish group against a historic district commission that rejected plans for a synagogue in Litchfield.

Arguments are scheduled Monday in federal court in New Haven in a lawsuit by Chabad Lubavitch of Litchfield County against the Litchfield Historic District Commission. A no-jury trial was held before Judge Janet Hall late last month.

Chabad Lubavitch sued after the commission rejected its synagogue plans in 2007. Hall dismissed the lawsuit, but a federal appeals court later reinstated it.

The commission ruled that Chabad Lubavitch’s proposed addition to an 1870s Victorian house to create a synagogue and rabbi residence near the town green was too large and out of character for the historic district.

Chabad Lubavitch accuses the commission of discrimination.

