NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Stepping Stones Museum for Children has always been a destination for guaranteed fun. Now, the museum wants people to enjoy all of the amazing entertainment options that Norwalk has to offer with the new Sound of Summer Savings program.

Chairman of the Norwalk Seaport Association, Mike Reilly, and Museum Director of Marketing and Sales, Meg Robustelli, stopped by our studio to tell us more about how the program works.

Recognizing that Norwalk has such a diversity of entertainment options, Norwalk Seaport Association, Stepping Stones and 10 other Norwalk attractions have partnered with the City of Norwalk to create a new savings initiative for visitors this summer.

Simply pay full price at one of the ten participating attractions and receive a special discount at all of the other participating attractions.

It’s open to residents who want to enjoy a stay-cation or out of town visitors on vacation. Participants include the Maritime Aquarium, Hotel Zero Degrees Even Hotel, Music Theater of Connecticut and the Norwalk Historical Society.

Simply get a punch card from any one of the participating attractions. Present the card and proof of purchase from one attraction to take advantage of the special offers.