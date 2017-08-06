Trial over man’s fall onto Metro-North wires to begin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A trial is set to begin for a $20 million lawsuit against Metro-North Railroad by a man severely injured when he climbed a Metro-North tower in Connecticut and fell on electric wires that power the trains.

A federal court jury in New Haven is scheduled to begin hearing testimony Monday.

Related Content: Buses to substitute trains as Metro-North makes improvements to Waterbury Branch

The lawsuit says Omar Colon, of New Haven, climbed the tower in West Haven in March 2011 to get a better look at some deer. Colon says a shock from nearby Metro-North power lines caused him to fall on a high-voltage line. He suffered severe burns on most of his body and both his legs were amputated.

Colon alleges Metro-North didn’t post adequate warning signs on the tower.

Related Content: Railroad riders turn complaints over delays into lawsuit

Metro-North officials say Colon was trespassing and failed to heed posted warnings.