Using positive reinforcement to keep kids motivated

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – After parenting three children of her own, CT-based mom Amanda Naqvi launched Kudo Banz; a product geared towards positive reinforcement through tangible and digital rewards.

Kudo Banz is like a sticker chart, but for a child’s wrist so it’s always right there when you need it.  It connects the tangible and digital world with a wristband, charms and a digital app with a magical experience.  It’s an easy-to-use, fun way to motivate good behavior and make parenting easier.

For more information on the product, watch the video above or visit www.kudobanz.com

