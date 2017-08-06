Vacationing Trump greets wedding guests at his New Jersey golf club

Donald Trump, Joseph Kushner, Arabella Kushner
President Donald Trump salutes after walking down the steps of Air Force One with his grandchildren, Arabella Kushner, center, and Joseph Kushner, right, after arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport to begin his summer vacation at his Bedminster golf club, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(ABC News) — Guests attending a wedding Saturday at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey bumped into one of the club’s most notable members: President Trump, who is spending his 17-day working vacation at the Bedminster property.

“Everyone having a good time?” Trump, flashing a thumbs up, asked a group of guests as he posed for selfies.

After snapping selfies, the president — wearing his signature “Make America Great Again” red baseball cap, then heads toward a golf cart.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump defended his time at Bedminster, tweeting, “Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation — meetings and calls!”

 

