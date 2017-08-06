What you need to know if you are preparing for a fall wedding

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When living in New England and preparing for your fall wedding it can get a little complicated, days are getting shorter, but it can stay warm longer, or you can be faced with an early October snow! You just never know! On Sunday morning, wedding planner Lisa Antonecchia, stopped by our studio to share some quick tips to consider now and some last minute add-ons for your wedding check list.

When working with your vendors and your venue take a real hard look at your wedding timeline! You will want to consider when sunset occurs in relation to all the other elements occur during your wedding reception. The sunset photo is very important to many couples and you have to see what time that will occur in order to make sure all vendors and your food and beverage service are on the same page. For example, on Sept. 1st, sunset is at 7:26 p.m. but on Sept. 30th sunset is at 6:36 p.m. and Oct. 30th sunset is at 5:51 p.m. This can change many details in your day, so make sure you spend ample time working to ensure your timeline gives you what you desire on your wedding day!

Consider the temperature change that will occur as well. During the summer a big trend is to provide female guests with flip flops to make their feet more comfortable on the dance floor! However in the fall, if you are having a tented affair consider a fun sock, they even come personalized, with rubber grips on the bottom, this will still provide the guest a comfortable but warm foot to have fun and dance the night away.

A great bridal party gift for the fall wedding is a Pashmina – this way all your ladies still match in the photos but have a wrap to go over their shoulders, you can also do a basket of Pashmina’s for your guests at an outdoor ceremony or even a basket of Lap Throw Blankets for a couple to share, these are very inexpensive online or at a store like a 5 Below or some discount locations. Again for late fall outdoor events, a basket of hand warmers is also a great idea to put aside for your guests to keep them comfortable during the cocktail hour and or ceremony.

Lastly, heaters are always in demand during the Fall and Winter Weddings, but these are becoming harder to find and rent, it is slowly becoming not only an equipment issue but a safety issue for rental companies to provide, IF you feel you will want outdoor heaters at your wedding look into those early!

For more information on this visit Creative Concept by Lisa Events