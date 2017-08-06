Wisconsin library has kids read fines to pay up

(WTNH) — Ever get lost in a library book and forget to bring it back? Some kids in Wisconsin are in luck.

Those kids are off the hook for having to pay up.

The L.E. Phillips Library had a “Read off Your Fines” day on Saturday.

The program allows kids to reduce their overdue book fines by reading.

Every 15 minutes they read during a two hour time period takes a dollar off their fine.

The program is held on six different days toward the end of each summer. It ensures kids always have access to books.

Parents also get a break from actually having to pay for their kids mistakes.

