2017 to be final season for Bridgeport Bluefish

WTNH.com staff Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2017 season will be the last for the Bridgeport Bluefish.

The baseball team is leaving the Park City after city officials opted against the renewal of the team’s contract on Monday.

Related Content: Cruisin’ Connecticut – Bridgeport Bluefish Tryout with John Pierson + Ryan Kristafer

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says the city plans to partner with Live Nation to make The Stadium at Harbor Yard into an amphitheater to host concerts there.

The city plans to invest about $15 million to develop it.

The Bluefish have played in Bridgeport for the last 20 years.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s