2017 to be final season for Bridgeport Bluefish

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2017 season will be the last for the Bridgeport Bluefish.

The baseball team is leaving the Park City after city officials opted against the renewal of the team’s contract on Monday.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says the city plans to partner with Live Nation to make The Stadium at Harbor Yard into an amphitheater to host concerts there.

The city plans to invest about $15 million to develop it.

The Bluefish have played in Bridgeport for the last 20 years.