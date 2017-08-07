8 Minute Meals: award-winning UCONN burrito

(WTNH)- UCONN culinary operations manager Robert Landolphi demonstrates how to make the Bibimbap steak and egg burrito. The burrito won a gold medal for best local food recipe by the National Association of College & University Food Services.

Bibimbap Steak and Egg Burrito

Makes 25 servings

Bulgogi Beef

CCP-Wash Hands and Change gloves when changing tasks throughout recipe.

6 pounds beef shoulder teres major-(Four Mile River Farm)

2 cups pineapple juice

1 1/2 cups soy sauce

3 Asian pears, cored-(Lyman Orchards)

2 tablespoons garlic cloves-Spring Valley Farm)

½ cup onions, chopped-(Spring Valley Farm)

¼ cup ginger, grated

½-cup brown sugar

¼ cup Honey-(Uconn Apiaries)

¼ cup toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Place teres major in freezer for 30 minutes, then using slicer or sharp French knife, slice very thin slices. Place in bottom of hotel pan.

Combine pineapple juice, soy sauce, Asian pears, garlic, onions, ginger, brown sugar, honey, sesame oil and black pepper in a food processor. Blend until combined, and pour over thinly sliced beef. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight to marinate.

Just before assembling burrito, heat the flat top grill to high. Add meat to flattop (without marinade) and cook until slightly caramelized and charred 2-3 minutes flipping with a spatula. Remove from heat and hold in warmer until ready to build burrito.

CCP – Cook ground meat (beef, pork, etc.) to 155F for 15 seconds.

CCP – Hold hot potentially hazardous foods at 140F or above.

White Rice

1 ½ pounds white Rice

1 ½ quarts water

Rinse rice under cold water until rice runs clear.

Combine rice and water in half pan and place in steamer until cooked about 20 minutes.

Place in warmer until ready to use.

CCP-Cook non-meat entrées to 140 degrees for 15 seconds.

CCP-Hold hot potentially hazardous foods to 140 degrees or above.

Vegetable Blend-Spinach, Carrots and mushrooms

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

2 teaspoon canola oil

2 teaspoon garlic, chopped-(Spring Valley Farm)

1 pound carrots, julienned-(Spring Valley Farm)

8 ounces shitake mushrooms, thinly sliced-(Chatfield Hollow Farm)

2 pounds fresh Spinach-(Spring Valley Farm)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Sauté’ garlic in sesame and canola oil over medium high heat for 20-30 seconds.

Add the carrots and mushrooms cooking for 1 minute, and then add the spinach, salt and pepper, cooking until wilted.

Add in the sesame seeds, mix well and hold in pan in warmer until needed.

CCP-Cook non-meat entrées to 140 degrees for 15 seconds.

CCP-Hold hot potentially hazardous foods to 140 degrees or above.

Gochujang Sauce

1 cup Gochujang paste

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

½ cup water

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until combined. Transfer to squeeze bottle and set aside until needed.

Misc.

25 shell eggs-cooked over easy (Held in warmer until needed)

25 (12inch) Flour Tortillas

To assemble Bibimbap Wrap

1 flour tortilla

1/2 cup white rice (about 3 oz.)

3 ounces cooked bulgogi beef

1 ½ ounces vegetable blend (Spinach, Carrots, Mushrooms)

1 each over easy egg

Drizzle gochujang dressing (about 1 Tbsp.)

Lay flour tortilla on flat surface.

Add a 3 oz. scoop white rice followed by 3 ounces thinly sliced cooked beef, 1 ½ ounces sautéed vegetables, 1 over easy egg and a drizzle of gochujang dressing.

Roll up burrito style and cut in half on the bias.

Place in paper boat and serve.

Optional Garnish-using squirt bottle, drizzle gochujang dressing over cut side of wrap.