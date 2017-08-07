9/11 victim identified by New York City medical examiner

NEW YORK (WTNH) — The New York City medical examiner has identified another victim of the Sept. 11th attacks on the World Trade Center.

1,641 people have now been identified since those attacks. This makes up for roughly 60% of the New York victims.

The most recent identification came through DNA found in 2001.

The victim’s name is being withheld from the public at the request of the victim’s family.

