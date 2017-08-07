‘Bachelorette’ finale preview: Rachel Lindsay has emotional heart to heart with Peter

By Published:
Rachel Lindsay (ABC)

(ABC)– After weeks of dating, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay will choose her fiancé tonight.

It’s down to three suitors: front-runner Bryan, Peter and Eric.

And by the looks of this exclusive preview, Peter is having a hard time wrapping his mind around proposing to Lindsay just after weeks of dating her non-exclusively.

“I just want somebody who wants what I want,” the 32-year-old attorney tearfully tells Peter in the clip.

“I’m sorry that it’s taking me this long,” Peter replies with tears in his eyes.

He then asks Lindsay a pointed question.

“[Do] you know for a fact, right here now, that I’m the man you want to spend the rest of your life with?” he says.

“I can’t answer that question,” Lindsay says repeatedly.

With that answer, Peter seems unsatisfied. He even exclaims as tears stream down his face, “What’s wrong with me?”

Does this mean Peter is out of the running? We’ll have to wait and see when “The Bachelorette” finale airs tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

