Bethlehem school counselor charged with sexually assaulting students

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH)– A special education school counselor in Bethlehem was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting two teen students last year.

State Police say back in December of 2016, troopers began a sexual assault investigation at Arch Bridge School at Wellspring after two juvenile students, ages 15 and 16, reported that they had been sexually assaulted by an adult male Milieu Counselor in June 2016. The counselor had reportedly left the state at the time the complaint was made, according to police.

The ABS at Wellspring is described as a a private special education school serving children in grades 1-12 with emotional, psychological and learning vulnerabilities.

After a lengthy investigation with the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, state police detectives identified the suspect at 26-year-old Michael J. Capozzi, of Bethlehem.

On Monday at 8 a.m., Capozzi was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, Promoting a Minor in an Obscene Performance, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He was held on $75,000 bond.