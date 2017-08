BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Branford Police are warning residents to lock their cars after three vehicles were stolen over the weekend.

The Branford Police Department posted on their Facebook page that three cars were stolen from the Northford Road area and that all three cars had their keys in the vehicle.

Police are reminding residents to take your keys and valuables out of your cars and to be sure to lock the doors.

The thefts remain under investigation.