Budget impasse prompts school delays, layoffs and cutbacks

Torrington High School (file).

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — With no state budget in sight and the first day of school just around the corner, local education officials are making big cost-saving moves and hoping more won’t be necessary.

At least one district has delayed opening day. In Tolland, 15 teachers and staff have been laid off. Other districts have delayed ordering books and supplies, put off repairs and frozen non-payroll expenses.

Connecticut has been limping along without a state budget since July 1, the first day of the new fiscal year.

That has forced local officials to guess how much state aid they can expect. And they’re basing those guesses on a number of competing budget proposals, including Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s plan, which shifts a lot of state education aid from wealthier communities to poorer communities.

