CCMC receives $1 million grant from federal government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is seeing a big financial boost.

The medical center in Hartford announced on Monday that it is receiving a $1 million grant from the federal government.

They say the grant is being used to advance its HIV/AIDS care for women and children.

The grant is part of a program that helps people who lack sufficient healthcare coverage or financial resources manage HIV.