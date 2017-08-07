Cruisin’ Connecticut – ‘Order of Fries’ Artisanal French Fries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of ‘Order of Fries’ on State Street.

Last year, Owner, Peter Rowe opened the restaurant where you can only order french fries:

French fries and chili is what we specialize in. These are Idaho Russet Potatoes. I have a business partner from Holland, and that’s a common setup there – shops like this. So we wanted to recreate it here. All fries are hand cut right there, and the cooking method is what really makes them special.

That special cooking method involves cooking the fries three separate times. And boy… is it worth it. The outside is so crispy, but still rich and fluffy on the inside. Rowe crafted two fan favorites for us:

Today we’re going to make poutine, and chili cheese fries. Poutine is with local cheese curds, brown gravy and herbs. And chili cheese fries… no explanation needed. Our chili, grated cheddar, and fresh herbs.

Beside using local ingredients, Rowe also uses fresh herbs from his garden:

I’ve been a gardener all of my life, so I have the herb garden right outside the restaurant – it’s certainly a plus. Farm to table!

Visit ‘Order of Fries:’ 957 State Street, New Haven, CT 06510

