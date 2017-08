TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Trumbull fire officials say a dehumidifier is to blame for a house fire in town early Monday morning.

Firefighters were sent to the scene on Bittersweet Lane where a fire broke out just before 2 a.m.

Officials say the blaze started in the basement.

Smoke alarms were able to wake up everyone sleeping inside.

Firefighters say this is now the second fire in just four days involving a dehumidifier.

There have not been any reported injuries.