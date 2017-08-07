Disney to honor toddler killed by alligator with statue

(WTNH) — Officials at Walt Disney World in Florida have put up a lighthouse sculpture honoring the toddler who was killed by an alligator outside a resort last year.

The sculpture installed this week raises awareness about the Lane Thomas Foundation which provides help to families whose children need organ transplants.

In June of 2016, an alligator grabbed 2-year-old Lane Graves outside of the Grand Floridian Resort.

The child’s father jumped in the water to try to free his son. The boy’s body was found the next day.

Since the tragic accident, Disney has put up a border along the edge of the lagoon at the Grand Floridian and has also put up warning signs.