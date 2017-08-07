Disturbance resolved after Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison

Related Coverage Last of 12 escaped Alabama inmates has been captured

(ABC News) — A group of inmates at a maximum security prison in Arkansas took control of part of the prison after stealing keys from correctional officers during recreation call on Monday afternoon, the Arkansas Department of Corrections said in a statement.

The “disturbance” at Maximum Security Unit has since been resolved, according to the Department of Corrections, and the prison will “now begin the process of returning to normal operations.”

Three correctional officers were initially held in the area that the inmates controlled inside the prison, according to the Department of Corrections. Since then, however, all staff have been released with only minor injuries, the Department of Corrections said.

One inmate, who was not involved in the disturbance, sustained injuries and has been taken to the hospital, according to prison officials. The inmate is in stable condition.

Further details were not immediately available.