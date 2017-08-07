Downed Osprey found off Australian coast

By Published:
FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo U.S. Marine MV-22B Osprey aircraft land on the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship off the coast from Sydney during events marking the start of Talisman Saber 2017, a biennial joint military exercise between the United States and Australia. A MV-22 Osprey that had launched from the USS Bonhomme was conducting regularly scheduled operations when it crashed into the water off Australia's east coast, Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jason Reed/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(ABC News) — An Australian navy survey ship has located the submerged MV-22 Osprey that went down off the east coast of Australia with 26 military personnel on board, 23 of whom were rescued.

Three U.S. Marines went down with the aircraft on Saturday in what U.S. officials referred to as a “mishap,” and are still missing. Rescue efforts for the missing Marines were called off on Sunday and their next of kin have been notified.

Related Content: Search called off for 3 US Marines who crashed off Australia

In a statement, Australia’s Defense Minister said a Royal Australian Navy (RAN) survey ship located the submerged aircraft on Monday, “shortly after commencing survey operations in the area.”

The statement said a diving team arrived on scene and “would conduct remotely operated underwater vehicle operations,” at the site of the crash.

“I want to thank the Australian Defence Force, and the crew of the HMAS Melville in particular, for their assistance in the search and recovery effort of our MV-22 that went down off the coast of Australia,” Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Force, said in a statement.

Related Content: Marines searching for 3 service members after Osprey mishap off Australian coast

The Osprey had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship and was conducting regularly scheduled operations when the helicopter “entered the water,” according to a statement from the III Marine Expeditionary Force.

“Recovery and salvage operations can take several months to complete, but can be extended based on several environmental factors,” the statement said. “The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time.”

The Osprey is an assault-support aircraft with the capability to land and take off vertically and was in Australia for a joint military training exercise held by the U.S and Australia last month.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s