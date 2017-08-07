East Haven mayor enacts spending freeze

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. released a department memorandum Monday instituting a purchasing and overtime freeze in the Town of East Haven in light of the chance that a state budget may not be passed until the Fall.

In Maturo Jr.’s memorandum, he explained,

With all of this uncertainty and the potential for reductions in both Town and education State funding, I am instituting a purchasing and overtime freeze effective immediately.

As a result of the spending freeze, all non-emergency purchase orders and overtime will need direct and prior authorization from the Mayor’s office, with the exception of bills relating to utilities, gasoline, fuel, lease, or rental payments.

Related Content: Capitol Report: Reaction from both sides on concessions deal

The mayor also noted,

We’ve effectively utilized spending freezes in the past to keep expenditures under control in prior budgets. However, we have never had to impose a freeze this early in the fiscal year. We’re handcuffed right now because of the ongoing State budget crisis and the stalemate in passing a budget for the current year. As a result, we’re being prudent; limiting our spending, and bracing ourselves for potentially severely budget cuts.

Maturo Jr. indicated that he and his team are prepared to do whatever is necessary to balance the town’s budget, saying,

We’ve had tremendous economic development over the past two years. We continue to crack down on tax scofflaws and we’re working to find efficiencies in government that will save operating costs. We’re scrutinizing every line item to find savings and increase revenue to help bridge any future funding gaps. Although this is going to be a very challenging budget, we are prepared to do whatever is necessary to make it work. The taxpayers can rest easy knowing that my team and I will work tirelessly to balance this budget, just as we’ve balanced the past sixteen budgets we’ve administered for this community.

Related Content: Malloy: municipal aid “must be on the table” in budget talks