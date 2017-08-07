East Lyme resident arrested for marijuana possession and road rage

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Lyme resident involved in a road rage incident was also found in possession of over half an ounce of marijuana, according to Ledyard Police.

Police say 19-year-old Alexander Jackson was involved in a road rage incident and followed a driver from Groton to Ledyard. The driver, being followed, contacted police who then found Jackson in possession of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of more than a half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance and following too close.

He was later released from from the Ledyard Police Department on a $500 cash bond and is set to appear at the New London Superior court on Aug 21.

