Expected governor candidate having surgery for brain cyst

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton (File).

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mayor and likely Republican candidate for governor says he will have surgery to remove a benign cyst in his brain and expects to make a full recovery.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton (BOW’-tuhn) is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The News-Times reports the epidermoid cyst was discovered during recent tests after Boughton suffered dizzy spells and headaches. He says the cyst is about the size of a lemon.

The 53-year-old Boughton is one of several people who have formed exploratory committees for a potential run for governor in 2018. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term.

Boughton is in his eighth, two-year term as mayor. He previously ran for governor in 2014 and for lieutenant governor in 2010.

