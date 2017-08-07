Fairfield Little League State Champs take a swing at LL World Series

Related Coverage Suffield girls little league team visits Fenway Park

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fairfield American Little League team is on a roll. They won the Connecticut Little League championship. Now, they’re taking a swing at earning a berth to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“If that happened, I joke around a lot, but you would see a grown man cry,” said Michael Randazzo, the coach of the Fairfield kids.

To try and get there, the next step for the Fairfield sluggers is to win the Eastern region title. They took a big step toward that goal with a win in their first game of this year’s regional tournament. Fairfield-American slugged their way to an 8-0 win over the team from Maine. Almost the entire first base side of the ballpark bleachers turned into a sea of Fairfield red — peppered with loud screams and cheers from very proud fans and families.

“We’re giving these kids the opportunity to live out their dreams,” said Scott Bauer, whose son Tyler plays first base. “By supporting them every step of the way.”

Related Content: Suffield girls little league team visits Fenway Park

Coach Randazzo says the support from the crowd energizes his players and lets them bask in the moment of something fantastic for Fairfield.

Third baseman Leo Randazzo says the team’s large and loud crowd of supporters are their MVP’s.

“It means a lot to us because not many teams have such a big crowd as us,” said Leo. Because we have about a hundred people a game — probably more than that.”

Last year, Fairfield came close to reaching the Little League World Series but they lost in the finals of this very same tournament.

Everyone in the Fairfield-American family is hoping to get over the hump and make it to Little League’s promised land with a chance to win Little League’s greatest trophy.

“That’s when you get me a little choked up,” Scott Bauer said . “My son gets an opportunity to play this game with such good friends.”

The players say they’ve developed a close bond — one that makes this team feel like family.

“We’re all basically like brothers,” Sean O’Neill said. “We love each other.”

And the Connecticut state champs would love nothing more than to make it to Little League’s biggest moment. Fairfield will be back on the field on Wednesday. They’ll play either New Hampshire or Massachusetts. If they win that game, they advance to the Eastern Region Finals — the next step after that is the Little League World Series.