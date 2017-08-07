IRS warns of new scam aimed at tax filers

Related Coverage New cyberattack causes mass disruption globally

(WTNH) — Crooks are looking to take advantage of tax filers, even though it isn’t tax season.

The newest scam involves sending potential victims an e-mail saying they need to confirm their login and other sensitive information.

The e-mail comes with the subject line reading, “Important Software System Upgrade.”

The link brings the user to a fake site from cyber criminals who want to try and steal money.

Computer users are reminded that if something doesn’t look right, don’t click and certainly don’t share any personal information.