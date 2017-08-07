Lawmakers to meet with New Fairfield father facing deportation

Related Coverage Immigrant from Guatemala fighting deportation order

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Local lawmakers are working to save a New Fairfield father from deportation Monday.

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty and Senator Richard Blumenthal will meet with Joel Colindres and his wife, Samantha, to discuss efforts to keep Joel in the country. Colindres was told he must go back to his native Guatemala by August 17th.

Colindres has no criminal record, pays his taxes, and provides for his two young children.

Last week, Esty, Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy wrote a letter to immigration authorities asking that they grant him “every consideration possible to remain in the United States and continue his pathway to citizenship.”