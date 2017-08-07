Man arrested in road rage incident in Shelton

By Published:
Mark Wingster

SHETLTON, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ansonia man was arrested after a road rage incident on Route 8 in Shelton.

On Saturday at 8:42 a.m., police investigated a road rage incident on Route 8. The incident resulted in an altercation between two individuals, one of them being identified as 30-year-old Mark Wingster.

Through the investigation, Wingster was arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting/interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, risk of injury, and breach of peace.

Wingster is due in court on August 21st.

 

