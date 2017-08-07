New healthy living website launched for seniors

(WTNH)-The Age Well Community Council has launched a new resource for seniors across the state, everything from health tips to educational needs. Sherry Ostrout, director at Connecticut Community Care, talks about the important of the new healthy living website. The website is a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind website that serves as a resource to help residents in Western Connecticut stay healthy, happy and involved in their community. It includes everything from comprehensive and trustworthy resources for seniors, a community events calendar and even a Caregiver center to guide caregivers about where to find support and educational materials. To date, Senior Center resources active on the site include: Danbury/Elmwood Hall; New Fairfield; Brookfield; Woodbury; New Milford and Newtown. Age Well Community Council, supported by the Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation, was formed and is dedicated to creating communities where people can age in ways that are relevant healthy and meaningful. Their mission is to promote healthy aging in our communities

Advertisement