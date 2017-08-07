New London police seize weapon from convicted felon

Related Coverage Bridgeport Police conduct motor vehicle stop, discover illegal firearm

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon from New London was found with a 357 Smith & Wesson revolver handgun and 11 rounds of ammunition after New London Police executed a search and seizure warrant on Monday morning.

Ariel Quinones, 61, was arrested at his home on Blinman Street in New London.

Quinones was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information concerning weapons and any drug or narcotics activity is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Narcotics hot-line at 860-447-9107. Anonymous information can also be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).