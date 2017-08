NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s all about Puerto Rican culture this weekend on the New Haven Green.

President of the event Joe Rodriguez, along with Chef, and Owner of Tata’s Restaurant, Efrain Nieves, is here to give us the details for the Puerto Rican Festival on Saturday, August 12th from 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Chef Nieves made shrimp and lobster ceviche and empanadas. The flag raising on New Haven’s Historic Green is Thursday, August 10th, at 12 p.m.