NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A major paving program on the streets of New Britain is now slated to get underway Wednesday.

The project was supposed to start on Monday, but bad weather kept workers off the streets.

The project will pave and fix nearly 9 miles of road across 45 city streets.

City workers rate streets on a scale ranging from zero to 100 based on the condition.

The streets with the lowest scores are the ones that get paved first.