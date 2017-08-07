PD: Hamden man arrested after running over girlfriend’s leg

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden man was arrested on assault charges after allegedly driving over his girlfriend’s leg and slapping her son in the face on Sunday afternoon.

Police say at around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to Costanzo Court to the report of an assault with a motor vehicle. An investigation revealed that the incident began when a 51-year-old woman and her boyfriend, identified as 49-year-old Michael Cancel, got into a verbal dispute.

Police say Cancel had pushed his girlfriend before slapping her 11-year-old son in the face and pushing his 12-year-old friend. Cancel allegedly then got into his Dodge Ram and drove across the lawn, subsequently striking his girlfriend with the car and driving over her leg.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Have Hospital for treatment. Cancel was arrested later in West Haven after being involved in another motor vehicle accident.

Cancel was charged with Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He was held on a $50,000.00 bond.