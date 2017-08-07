Police identify worker killed by tree branch in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Windsor Police have identified the man who was killed by a falling tree branch on Friday.

Police say 33-year-old Shawn Varley, of Harwinton, suffered a fatal blow to the head when he was struck by a tree branch.

Officers had responded to a wooded area near 777 Bloomfield Avenue at around 12:13 p.m. for a medical trauma. Varley had been working for J&J Lumber Corp. of Dover Plains, New York when he was killed by the branch.

The incident is now under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.