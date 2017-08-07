Police identify worker killed by tree branch in Windsor

By Published:
- FILE - Windsor Police Cruise (WTNH)

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Windsor Police have identified the man who was killed by a falling tree branch on Friday.

Police say 33-year-old Shawn Varley, of Harwinton, suffered a fatal blow to the head when he was struck by a tree branch.

Related: Police: Worker struck, killed by tree limb in Connecticut

Officers had responded to a wooded area near 777 Bloomfield Avenue at around 12:13 p.m. for a medical trauma. Varley had been working for J&J Lumber Corp. of Dover Plains, New York when he was killed by the branch.

The incident is now under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s