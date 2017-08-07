Police: Man forced his way into home, bit resident

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man has been arrested on charges including assault and burglary for forcing his way into a home and biting the resident’s finger.

The Connecticut Post reports the home invasion happened late Saturday in Trumbull.

The resident told police the man had been banging on his door and damaging items on the porch. The resident says he opened the door and the man forced his way inside before biting his hand.

Police say the man fled the house and was tracked to a nearby shed, where he was arrested.

Both the resident and the suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

